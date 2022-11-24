She Called Out A Celebrity Online For Not Stopping To Take A Photo With Her Daughter, But The Celeb Was In The Middle Of Their Own Daughter’s Birthday Party, So Now Tons Of Fans And Even Her Own Husband Are Calling Her A Jerk

This woman and her daughter recently went on vacation together, and while they were away, they decided to spend one day in an affluent area. More specifically, a spot that is known to attract a lot of wealthy and famous people.

Then, by the end of the afternoon, she and her daughter ended up spotting a celebrity walking out of a store– and the person just so happened to be her daughter’s favorite star.

So, her daughter was obviously over the moon and decided to run to the store where the celebrity was. As soon as she and her daughter got near the celeb herself, though, they were stopped by security.

“The security said that [the celebrity] was there with her daughter for her daughter’s birthday and wanted to focus on her daughter,” she explained.

Totally understandable. I mean, can you imagine trying to celebrate an intimate family event and constantly being approached by fans all of the time?

Well, she and her daughter did not exactly see the interaction that way. Instead, her daughter reportedly became really upset since she had been a fan for a very long time and tried to ask for a picture again.

The security inevitably just turned her daughter away for a second time, though, and she claims that her daughter was “crushed.” So, later that evening, she decided to take action.

She went on social media and detailed what happened during the celebrity encounter. In fact, she revealed that the celebrity would not let anyone go near them or their daughter, how their security team was reportedly “rude,” and discussed how the celebrity was not willing to “stop for a couple of seconds” to take a simple photo.

“I understand it’s her daughter’s birthday, but a one-minute interaction with a fan is not going to ruin her day. And if it does, that girl needs to learn that the world does not revolve around her,” she vented. Yikes!

