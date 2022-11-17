She Never Noticed That Her Dad’s Vintage Porsche Got Stolen Right Out Of Their Garage When He Wasn’t Home And Now She’s Afraid She’s Going To Get Kicked Out Of Their House

A 20-year-old girl who dreams of being a doctor, like other members of her family, recently chose to take a semester off from college.

She’s trying to figure out what her next move in life should be, and so she’s back to living with her mom and dad while she decides.

Her family’s house is situated on a 100-acre hobby farm that has been in her mom’s family for generations.

Their house is actually 3 older farmhouses combined together, and it totals 6,500 square feet.

Now, her family does lease out a good portion of their land, and they have at a minimum 20 people on their property at all times that are using that leased land.

Not too long ago, her dad had to go out of town to a conference located in Anaheim, and her mom went along with him.

While her parents were away for a week and a half, she stayed in their section of the house to feed their dogs and just stick around.

Well, yesterday, her parents arrived home from their trip, and her dad noticed that his 1960s Porsche was missing from the garage.

He instantly accused her of stealing his car and probably driving it over to her friend’s house, which of course, is not what happened.

