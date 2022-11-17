Her Sister Actually Used To Be Engaged To Her Husband, And Her Cousin Recently Accused Her Of Taking Her Sister’s “Leftovers”

This woman has a husband who actually used to be engaged to her sister before she came along and married him.

She claims the engagement her sister had with her husband was an arrangement her mom and dad tried to push her sister into.

After her sister had her engagement party, she wound up running away from home for several weeks because of the pressure and stress.

“To save face, I agreed to get married to him instead of her,” she explained. “It’s worked out well for me, but my sister admits she regrets running now.”

“She’s very close to our cousin, who seems to blame me for my sister’s unhappiness. My cousin was making comments and jabs at me throughout dinner.”

“She never said anything in front of my husband before, but he overheard her joking about how I took my sister’s leftovers when I married my husband. I didn’t say anything, but I could see my husband was furious, and he told her to watch her mouth, which finally shut her up.”

In the car ride home, her husband demanded to know why she always is such a “pushover” before asking if she was going to keep permitting her family members to walk all over her and their marriage too.

Her husband really did get upset with her after she pointed out that it just was not worth arguing back with her cousin.

She mentioned that her cousin loves confrontation, whereas if you ignore what she says or does, she will find something else to do with her time as opposed to pick on you.

