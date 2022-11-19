She Was Stalked By A Guy On The College Campus Where She Worked

Have you ever had a run-in with someone that still has an impact on you to this day? One woman clearly remembers the day she met a guy at the college she works, who ended up being a total stalker.

She was around 25-years-old at the time, working full-time as a researcher at a university. Before getting into her story, she notes that because of her age, she would sometimes get mistaken for a student hanging out on campus.

On the nicer days, she would spend her lunch break outside, going for a walk around the university grounds or sitting under a tree.

One day, she was sitting outside on a bench when a male student approached her and asked if he could sit down next to her. Although she’s rather shy and would’ve rather been sitting alone, she said yes.

After some small talk, their conversation took a turn. He told her that he often sees her coming out of a specific department building.

That was slightly unnerving, considering she had never caught sight of him during her time at the school. However, she tried to brush it off.

He mentioned that he was an engineering student at the school and asked her if she’d like to go out for coffee. She declined as politely as she could and told him that she has a boyfriend.

This interaction happened once again about a week later when he asked her to go out with him again. She declined one more time and hoped that she wouldn’t have to run into him anymore.

That is until she was trying to walk to her car to go home one day and saw him following her down the street out of the corner of her eye. He followed her all around the neighborhood on the sidewalk across from her until she finally had to scream, “Stop following me!”

