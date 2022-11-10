This Pumpkin Dump Crunch Cake Has To Be One Of The Easiest Things You Could Possibly Make

Love the smell of baked goods but feel lazy preparing everything and following complicated steps? Then this pumpkin cake recipe might be your cup of tea!

TikToker Sammy, with 70.9K followers, shares a super simple, no-brainer cake recipe that she named the “Pumpkin Dump Crunch Cake” under her account @sammyspringate.

Sure, I know you see the word “dump,” but this is not some “revenge” recipe you make to get to your partner or ex. She names it just because it is that simple.

Now, shall we get to the fun part?

The ingredients you need are:

-one 15 oz canned pumpkin puree

-12 oz of evaporated milk

-4 eggs

TikTok; pictured above is Sammy’s Pumpkin Dump Crunch Cake

