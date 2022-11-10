When She Was Out To Eat With Her Boyfriend, She Tried To Get Him To Switch Food With Her, But Then He Blew Up On Her For Constantly Doing This To Him Before Dumping Her

A 25-year-old girl has been really good friends with her 25-year-old boyfriend since they were both back in middle school.

Back then, they used to flirt with one another, but they remained just friends for years until taking things in a romantic direction 3 months ago.

“He’s the sweetest guy, and I know he’s been seriously hurt in the past, and I’m so happy we are finally clicking after being “flirt buddies,” she explained.

“Whenever we go out to eat, he always orders the most basic thing—99% of the time, it’s cheeseburger plain, ketchup on the side with honey mustard to dip his fries.”

“He actually loves exotic food, but he says that menus and making choices stresses him out, so he doesn’t want to but thought into it. I love trying exotic things, and to me, that’s the reason to go out to eat. To me, it’s so exciting.”

“My issue is things always look and sound better than they turn out, and I decide that I actually just want a burger. So usually, I’ll ask him if he’ll switch with me, and he always does, and he never complains.”

So, this has become a pattern literally every time they go out to eat together.

She figures it’s good that she makes her boyfriend switch food with her all of the time, as she feels it’s pushing him outside of what he’s comfortable with, and they do not end up wasting anything that she orders as he eats it.

She also thinks her boyfriend likes that she does this to him since he will sometimes comment that what she ordered and didn’t end up wanting to eat tastes decently.

