What Eric Lloyd, Who Played Charlie Calvin In The Beloved Film “The Santa Clause,” Is Up To Now: Spoiler Alert, He Has Moved Behind The Camera

Plenty of people recognize Eric Lloyd nowadays, but most are often unsure of where they remember him from.

This makes sense, of course, since he has long outgrown the signature bowl cut his adorable character, Charlie Calvin, rocked in the Christmas classic The Santa Clause.

“People will say, ‘Did I go to high school with you, or something?’ and I’ll say, ‘I don’t know, maybe!” Eric said in an interview with ABC.

“It’s one of those films that when anyone that does recognize me, it’s because they really enjoyed the film. it’s those people that watch it every year and are true fans of it.”

Eric got his start in the entertainment industry after he began acting at just one-year-old. His first job? Appearing in an IBM computer commercial.

Then, by age eight, Eric landed a starring role alongside acclaimed comedian Tim Allen. Their first holiday film came out in 1994, and the now thirty-six-year-old admits that he did not realize how impactful The Santa Clause would come to be in the Christmas movie sector.

“I didn’t necessarily think it was going to be as big as it was,” he said.

“You don’t really think about how a kid’s movie like that would be made today– with the idea of divorce in there, the deadbeat dad, and the intense humor. It makes me think of what a staple it is in the holiday film genre, so I’m definitely happy I was part of it.”

pictured above is Eric

