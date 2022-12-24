He Didn’t Wrap His Girlfriend’s Christmas Presents Because He Was Too Tired From Work, But Now She Is Really Upset And Believes It Reflects His Lack Of Effort In Their Relationship

This twenty-six-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is twenty-six, for just over a year now. And according to him, he considers their relationship normal and healthy.

“No major reoccurring issues or anything,” he added.

Just a few weeks ago, he got a new job. So, he has been really busy– going through training– which means he is often pretty exhausted by the nighttime.

In turn, he claims that he has had practically no energy to go out for “unnecessary shopping” or any events.

“I am basically just reserving my energy for work and seeing my girlfriend,” he said.

Anyway, this Christmas, he and his girlfriend will both be out of town visiting their respective families. So, unfortunately, they will not get to spend the holiday together.

And rather than waiting to exchange their gifts until after they got home, he and his girlfriend decided to give each other their Christmas presents a few days early.

His girlfriend ended up giving him his gift first, which was apparently wrapped really nicely with themed paper, bows, and name tags– the whole nine yards.

“They looked great. I was appreciative of the gifts, and she seemed satisfied with my reaction,” he recalled.

