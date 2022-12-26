He Just Found Out That The Girl He Had A One-Night Stand With At A New Year’s Eve Party Last Year Gave Birth To His Baby That She Wants Nothing To Do With, So Now He’s About To Be A Dad

A 26-year-old guy went to a New Year’s Eve party last year, and when he was there, he ended up meeting a 20-year-old girl that he had a one-night stand with.

Pretty recently, this girl reached out to him to let him know that she had given birth to a baby and that he was the father.

He didn’t buy what she was saying at all since they had been careful on the night that they hooked up, so he got 2 different paternity tests done to see if she was telling the truth.

Well, both of the results of the paternity tests came back, confirming that he was indeed the father of this girl’s baby.

“She explained to me that she was placing the baby with a family and thought that I should know,” he said.

“When I did not think he was my child whatsoever, I was fine with the idea, but then I changed my mind when the results came back and told her not to give him to that family.”

“She didn’t like this idea, and after a few back and forths, she agreed. As for her involvement with the baby, she said she’s not in a good state to be in his life and said she’s way too young.”

At this point in his life, he has a girlfriend the same age as him whom he has been seeing for the last 2 years.

He only decided to be exclusive with her 10 months ago, and they do live with one another. He informed his girlfriend about the baby as soon as he found out, and she has been there for him every step of the way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.