He Told His Mom She’s No Longer Invited To His Christmas Party After She Called His Fiancée A Gold Digger

A 26-year-old guy just engaged to his 25-year-old fiancée, and the thing is, his mom absolutely hates her.

His mom thinks that his fiancée only likes him for his money, but he knows that is not true at all.

In fact, his mom has always accused every single girlfriend he has had of not being “good enough” for him, so he doesn’t put too much stock into his mom not liking his fiancée.

But back to his fiancée: there are 2 things in particular that really made his mom think she’s after his money.

The first thing is that he let his fiancée move in with him 8 months after meeting her because she was having financial problems and she also was dealing with neglectful parents.

The second thing is his fiancée grew up without money, and her parents were addicted to drugs, so that leads his mom to believe she’s just ladder climbing as she has a background that’s not the best.

“Fast forward nearly eight years later; we have been planning our Christmas party that will take place a week prior to Christmas Day,” he explained.

“We have been doing this for the last five years, and my mother has attended every single one on the condition of not speaking down on my partner or being hostile.”

He was not engaged last year around Christmas time, so his mom was able to hold it together, but since getting engaged, his mom has become even more of a nightmare about his fiancée.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.