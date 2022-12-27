Her Dad Is Dating A Girl Who’s Only 3 Years Older Than She Is, And This Girl Has Actively Destroyed The Relationship That She Has With Her Dad

This 20-year-old girl has a 50-year-old dad, and they have always gotten along wonderfully throughout her life.

Less than 2 years ago, her dad began dating a girl who is only 3 years older than she is, though, and that’s when everything changed.

Ever since her dad began dating this girl, her own relationship with her dad has been pretty much destroyed.

At one point, her dad even said he’s cutting her out of his life because that’s how much of a wedge his girlfriend has actively driven between them.

Her dad also just told her that he’s going to be proposing to his girlfriend, so that means she has to be nicer to this girl.

She believes that her dad’s girlfriend has been insisting that she’s mean to her when all she does is avoid her as much as possible.

For example, if this girl invites her to dinner, she just skips out on going because she dislikes her that much.

She doesn’t consider avoiding her dad’s girlfriend to be rude at all, though.

“Somehow, she’s omitting part of the story where she’s bossing me around, telling me to do things like she’s my Mom,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.