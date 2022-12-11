Her Siblings Claimed That Her Ex-Husband Showed Up And Wanted To Get Back Together With Her, But It Turned Out To Just Be A Cruel Prank, And Now She Wants To Disinvite Her Siblings From Christmas Dinner

This twenty-seven-year-old woman has a cherished Christmas tradition where, every year, her entire family goes over for a nice holiday dinner.

The celebration is always great because it allows the kids to play with all of their new toys; meanwhile, the adults get to relax and catch up on how their morning went.

Earlier this year, though, she got divorced from her twenty-eight-year-old ex-husband. It has been a large pain point in her life, especially because she was the one who did not want to lose him. So, her side of the family knows not to dwell on the topic.

For instance, at Thanksgiving, after her sister brought something up regarding her ex, both her mother and aunt stepped in to save the day. They told her sister not to talk about her ex because, to be honest, she still has not moved on.

“I was just talking to my sister last week, and I was talking about how badly I want him back and how I will do anything for another chance,” she explained.

“I never cheated, nor did he. I just want him back so badly. Our kids want us back together, too, but I don’t involve them in that.”

Not everyone in her family has been so understanding of her feelings, though. In fact, she claims that her brother was already on thin ice because, just a few weeks ago, he went over to watch her kids while she got her hair done.

And she later found out that while she was gone, her brother had smoked in the backyard in front of her kids.

She does not even allow beer or a bottle of wine inside of her house. So, smoking was an absolute no-no, and she claims that her brother already knew that.

