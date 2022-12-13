Her Sister-In-Law Lives Beyond Her Means Yet Claimed She Could Not Pitch In For Her In-Law’s Christmas Present This Year, So She Told Her Sister-In-Law To Scale Back On Eating Sushi And Chip In Or Else She Would Not Be Included On The Gift Label

This twenty-eight-year-old woman and her husband, who is twenty-nine, have a very happy marriage. But, one thing about her husband’s family drives her absolutely crazy– his older sister.

Her sister-in-law is thirty-one years old and, according to her, kind of spoiled.

“She is the epitome of someone who wants to have her cake and eat it, too,” she said.

Apparently, both her husband and sister-in-law grew up in a very wealthy household. So, as kids, they were able to enjoy a pretty luxurious lifestyle.

For instance, the siblings got to go on vacations frequently, eat out often, and get whatever toys or clothing items they wanted.

Now that they are both adults, though, her husband and his sister have been “lightly” cut off by their parents.

And she uses the term “lightly” because her in-laws still pay for plenty of things– including family vacations, flights to visit back home, and other one-time expenses.

“Especially for my sister-in-law,” she noted.

To be honest, though, she claims that her husband has a pretty great job, and she does, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.