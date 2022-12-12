Her Sister-In-Law’s House Is So Small That People Have To Eat Their Christmas Dinner On The Floor, But Her Husband Is Refusing To Take Over Hosting This Year Because He Doesn’t Want To Hurt His Sister’s Feelings

This woman is married, and her husband is one of three siblings. So, every single year, her husband, her sister-in-law, and her brother-in-law rotate who hosts Christmas. And the guest list is usually pretty massive.

In fact, there are normally about twenty people in attendance– including herself, her husband, and their two children, as well as her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a few stray aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Anyway, this year, it is her sister-in-law’s turn to host the big holiday celebration. To be quite honest, though, she is dreading it.

“I really don’t want to sound like I am this type of person because I don’t judge anybody on their house size or their wealth,” she prefaced.

“But the issue is that my husband’s sister’s house is so freaking tiny it is uncomfortable for everyone there.”

In fact, according to her, her sister-in-law’s home is actually not even an individual house. Instead, it is half of a duplex, so space is always extremely limited.

And with about twenty people attending the Christmas celebration this year, she honestly just feels like it is ridiculous of her sister-in-law to insist on hosting the gathering.

Not to mention, she claims that her sister-in-law also has a massive pet dog– a Great Dane– who is always all over all of the guests. Well, that’s in addition to everyone already being on top of each other, even just to eat.

“I kid you not, half of the guests have to sit on the living room floor to eat,” she revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.