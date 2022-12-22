His Wife Feels That He Completely Upstaged Her Christmas Cookie Baking Tradition, Because He Tried To Come Up With A More Efficient Way Of Doing Things

A 25-year-old guy and his 23-year-old wife bake Christmas cookies every year for Christmas, and then they invite their friends over to help frost all of them.

When they’re done, they give the cookies to their friends who help, as well as their loved ones.

Every single Christmas, his wife basically does all of the baking, as she insists that she’s the only single person who knows how to bake the cookies the correct way.

“She always insisted on doing all the baking because the frosting is the fun part and the only thing people want to do,” he explained.

“Usually, this frosting and baking marathon would last until the wee hours of the morning and start around noon.”

This year, his wife didn’t happen to be home on the day they always pick to bake their Christmas cookies, and she let him know that she felt pretty down about missing their tradition.

He told his wife that he could make the cookies, and she figured he was pranking her. He was serious, though; he really wanted to give it try.

He spent days perfecting his method of baking the cookies in a more efficient manner.

“Come the day of baking, I have everything down to a science,” he said. “As friends and family come in, I give them the run down.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.