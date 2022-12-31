Sausage Balls Are Simple And Delicious Things That You Can Still Make And Bring To A Party Tonight

This New Year’s Eve appetizer will keep the party pumping along. It’s a great option to turn to when you don’t really want to cook but feel obligated to contribute to the spread at the party you were invited to.

These could even serve as breakfast for the morning after as you recover from a long night of downing drinks and dancing. So what are they? They are the ultimate snack food, they feed a crowd fast, and they never, ever disappoint. They’re flavorful and filling sausage balls!

Stephanie Bryant (@theblondekitchen) has a recipe for sausage balls on TikTok that is easy to recreate. She’s got all kinds of festive recipes on her page that look amazing. So I suggest that you follow her lead and make some sausage balls for yourself. No one will know how simple they are to prepare.

You will need the following:

-A pound of spicy sausage

-A pound of regular sausage

-1/2 cup of pimento cheese

-1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

-1 1/2 to 2 cups of crushed Cheez-its

-Green onions (optional)

