She Bought Her Sister’s Children Nearly $2,000 Worth Of Christmas Gifts, But After She Caught Her Sister Labeling The Presents With Her Baby Daddy’s Name, She Called Her Sister Out

This thirty-five-year-old woman and her younger sister, who is thirty, have a super close sibling relationship. And their bond has only grown stronger after her sister had two children.

So now, with the holidays right around the corner, she is beyond excited to spend Christmas with her sister and the kids. In fact, she has already finished up all of her Christmas shopping for the children’s presents.

Last week, though, she noticed something pretty bizarre while preparing for the holidays with her sister.

They had been sitting down together, talking, and wrapping gifts when she looked over and realized that her sister had labeled all of the gifts she bought with: “From, mommy, daddy, and auntie.”

That, of course, made her pretty upset– particularly because she spent nearly two thousand dollars on all of the kids’ gifts. Meanwhile, neither her sister nor the children’s father contributed to any of them.

On top of that, she has a pretty rough relationship with the father of her sister’s kids. In fact, they actually do not get along at all.

This stems from many issues with his lack of presence in the kids’ lives that she has learned about from her sister. So now, she feels like she will never be able to forgive him for walking all over her sister.

“My sister is very sweet and non-confrontational. She hates upsetting people, and it has caused problems with her and me in the past because I want her to stand up for herself,” she revealed.

Despite her view on the situation, though, the father of her sister’s children still has not stepped up to the plate.

