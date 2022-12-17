She Can’t Help But Feel Like It’s All Her Fault That Her Teen Son Is Pretty Short And Beginning To Resent His Height

A 45-year-old woman has a teen son who is now 15, and she says that her dream all along has been getting to be a mom.

Her son not only fulfilled that dream for her; he truly is the child of her dreams, and he’s intelligent and quite good looking too.

He has great manners, and he takes his schoolwork seriously. Overall, he’s just a really nice kid, and it’s easy to see why she’s proud to be his mom.

“He’s never caused me trouble or been ungrateful,” she explained. “But it turns out he’s started getting very angry and sad these last years because of his late, not-coming growth spurt. He’s 5’1”/155cm, and he doesn’t even hide how much he hates it all along.”

“I tried my best to console him and to make him a bit less bitter and way more hopeful and positive, but I also know, from an old appointment with a pediatrician, that he won’t grow taller than 5’4”/163 cm, and I guess he’s actually done growing already by now.”

“I mean, I feel him because I also feel frustrated with how short he is. I’ve never seen my son excelling in sports or starting dating and asking me for advice with girls. Teenagers his age are already doing that, and he got stuck behind.”

Her son isn’t the only one that is beginning to resent his height; his dad is resentful of it as well.

Although she is divorced from her son’s dad, she knows how important it was to her son’s dad to have a child who he could raise to be a little athlete.

Her son’s dad is a high school football star back in the town where he’s from, and he hoped to be able to have a son that excelled in sports too.

