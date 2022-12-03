She Hates Babies And Wants To Tell Her Friend Not To Send Her A Christmas Card From Their Baby, But She Doesn’t Know If That Will Make Her A Jerk

This young woman is currently child-free, and she could not be happier about it– because, for some reason, babies have always made her super uncomfortable.

She honestly does not like looking at babies, being in the same room as them, or even hearing about their existence.

In fact, she actually used to have full-blown panic attacks if she had to stand near a baby or toddler for even a short minute or two.

“And if a baby or toddler touched me, I would freak out and have to go wash off a few layers of skin,” she recalled.

She has no clue what causes her to have such an intense reaction to young children. All she does know is that she has always been this way.

Still, she has been working on the issue and has made some progress. For instance, she is able to be more cordial and tolerant of babies and toddlers now without having a complete panic attack.

“However, they still make me very uncomfortable, and I do not want anything to do with them,” she noted.

And recently, this has become a major issue in one of her relationships. More specifically, she has a friend named Sally who reportedly has always known how much she dislikes babies and how uncomfortable the little humans make her.

Still, Sally had a baby several months ago. So, if you could not have guessed, the baby has come up many times.

