She Screamed At Her Best Friend That She’s A Bad Friend, Before Kicking Her Out Of Her House, And Now She’s Wondering If She Really Was Mean In That Moment

A 29-year-old woman got pregnant unexpectedly, and she currently has an 18-month-old little girl named Ciara.

As soon as she became a mom, she did end up losing some of her friends, but one person who still stayed in her life is her 31-year-old best friend named Mia.

She says that Mia has never wanted to be a mom, but she’s made a big effort with Ciara, and she has a great relationship with her daughter.

“I’m a SAHM and obviously don’t have as much time to hang out as I did previously,” she explained.

“Mia and I live on the same street (we’re in Manchester, England), and it’s a walking distance between our houses. I’ve told Mia numerous times that she can just pop in whenever she wants to (she works from home), but she rarely does.”

“She did at the beginning, but it’s been happening less and less. Instead, she keeps suggesting we go out for coffee or pizza or even a drink, but I don’t have the time and always just tell her to come over, and we’ll have coffee at my place.”

Last weekend, Mia asked her if she wanted to meet up with her and a few of her friends to grab some drinks, but she declined.

Instead, she offered to have Mia drop by and have drinks at her house. Mia replied that she couldn’t do that, as she had already promised her friends they would go out, and she felt strange drinking in front of a little girl.

Well, Mia’s answer left her feeling pushed aside and like she was no longer a priority in her life.

