She Asked Her Husband To Use His Daughter’s College Fund For Her Son Instead, Because He’s A Better Student

A 36-year-old woman has been married to her 57-year-old husband for the last 2 years. She does have an 18-year-old son named Noah from a previous relationship, and her husband has a 17-year-old daughter named Grace from his previous wife.

Her husband treats Noah exactly like he’s his own son. Now, she says that Noah is an excellent, straight-A kind of student.

He also plays football and basketball, and he volunteers in his free time for charity. She considers Noah to be a well-rounded, amazing young man.

“Noah has recently received a likely letter from his dream school, and we are all ecstatic about it,” she explained.

“My husband and I started talking about finances and how we are going to contribute towards tuition fees. I was a single mom until I got married, so I haven’t got much saved, but my husband has mentioned the fund he’s been collecting for college since his daughter was born.”

Since she knows about the college fund her husband has been saving for when Grace graduates, she asked her husband if they could use that money for Noah instead.

The money in this college fund is enough to pay for all 4 years of Noah’s college education at a top-tier school.

“He said no in the beginning, but I explained that while I love Grace, she isn’t very academically inclined,” she said.

