She’s Pretty Sure A Man Almost Abducted Her Before She Met Up With Her Sister To Go To A Concert

These days, it’s not surprising to see young fans camping and lining up outside a venue before a popular artist has a concert there.

Fans with pit or general admission orchestra tickets are determined to make it to the very front row, so they often sleep on the street to make sure they’re first in line.

While waiting for a concert she had been looking forward to for a long time, a woman had a sketchy encounter with a man that has had her freaked out ever since.

It was 2019, and she was going to see the band Twenty One Pilots in Oklahoma City with her sister. She was 20-years-old at the time and a huge fan of the band.

Knowing that they’d want to be as close to the stage as possible, she arrived at the venue with her sister in the wee hours of the morning. At around 5:00 AM, she had to move her car to a different parking spot.

After parking at a Sonic restaurant about a mile away from the venue, she began walking back with all of her stuff.

On her walk, she noticed an alleyway that would work as a shortcut. Since it was morning and light outside, she figured she would be safe. That is until she noticed a man sitting in the alleyway behind a bar.

He was thin, lanky, and looked to be about 40-years-old. As she approached him, he began asking her all sorts of questions.

Without realizing her mistake, she blurted out that she was going to the concert. His questions started getting weirder, and he eventually asked her if she would want any drugs from him.

