The Yogurt Shop Murders: In 1991, Four Teenaged Girls From Austin, Texas, Were Found Brutally Murdered Inside A Burning Frozen Yogurt Shop, And Their Case Remains Unsolved To This Day

Over three decades ago, four teenage girls from Austin, Texas, ended up together at a frozen yogurt shop known as “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!” But, the night ended in a horrific tragedy after the close-knit girls– Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Leigh Ayers– were brutally murdered.

At the time, Jennifer was a seventeen-year-old senior attending Lanier High School, known for being trustworthy and ambitious.

She was particularly interested in agriculture and participated in programs through Future Farmers of America with her sister, Sarah.

Jennifer was also the captain of her school’s drill team, the Vikettes, and ran on the track team. She had a boyfriend named Sammy Buchanan and was even saving up to help pay for a Chevy S-10 truck.

On December 9, 1991, though, everything would change for Jennifer, her younger sister, Sarah, and their two friends, Eliza and Amy.

That day started off like any typical Monday. In the morning, Jennifer headed to school and attended all of her classes. Then, in the afternoon, she decided to stop by her boyfriend Sammy’s apartment to hang out.

The couple stayed together until dinner time, when Jennifer had to head back at about 7:00 p.m. Once at home, the teen started getting ready for her shift at “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!” which was supposed to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Before Jennifer left for work, though, she was also asked to bring her younger sister, Sarah, and her friend, Amy, to the mall.

Sarah was a fifteen-year-old high school freshman who was a student council member, cheerleader, and member of the Future Farmers of America Association with her big sister.

