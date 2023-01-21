After Her Boyfriend Accused His Friend’s Girlfriend Of Being A Gold Digger, She Pointed Out That He Was Being Hypocritical And A “Gold Digger” By His Own Standards

This young woman has a boyfriend named Aiden, and Aiden has a best friend named Daniel. For whatever reason, though, Aiden apparently really dislikes Daniel’s girlfriend, Lila.

Now, she claims to have no clue why Aiden despises Lila so much. Her guess is that since Aiden and Daniel were both sorts of outcasts during high school, he kind of adopted an “us against the world” perspective with his only friend at the time– who was Daniel.

Then, once Lila entered Daniel’s life, it became clear to Aiden that his best friend’s new girl was the complete opposite.

According to her, Lila is nothing like an outcast but is instead a very outgoing, lively, and bubbly girl who has tons of friends.

More recently, her boyfriend, Aiden, has also taken on a new reason to dislike Lila. And it all began with a vacation.

Apparently, Daniel decided to take Lila on an all-expenses paid trip out of the country. So, for some reason, this pushed Aiden to start ranting about how Lila was just a gold digger who was using Daniel for his money.

Now, she claims that she tried to explain to her boyfriend that Daniel deciding to take his girlfriend on vacation does not make the girlfriend a “gold-digger.” According to her, though, Aiden just could not be reasoned with.

And honestly, that really annoyed her, too. After all, her family had taken Aiden on “countless” vacations, completely free of charge, back when they were both attending college.

In fact, her boyfriend reportedly went on over fifteen vacations with her and her family, most of which were to different countries.

