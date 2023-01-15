Frozen Vegetables Are The Star Of This Recipe, And If You’ve Never Really Been A Fan, You’re About To Be

Using frozen vegetables in your meals is a smart and convenient way to prepare quick, delicious dinners during your hectic week.

However, frozen vegetables seem to have a bad reputation. Many people believe that anything frozen just can’t be healthy for you.

There’s a myth floating around that frozen vegetables are less nutritious than fresh ones when in fact, that isn’t true at all. Sometimes, frozen veggies provide even more nutrients than fresh!

Fresh foods that aren’t in season often lose a lot of their beneficial vitamins, while the nutrients in frozen veggies are kept preserved.

Plus, frozen veggies are more affordable than fresh. And in this economy, it doesn’t hurt to be a little thrifty!

So now that you know frozen veggies aren’t something to avoid, you’ll want to head to the frozen food aisle immediately.

We’ve got an easy recipe idea from TikToker Steph Grasso (@stephgrassodietitian) for a veggie side dish that’ll help out with your dinners.

It’s got a spinach artichoke dip vibe, so if you’re a fan of that, then you’re in luck! Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

-1/2 bag (14 ounces) of frozen white pearl onions

