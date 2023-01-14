He Called His Girlfriend Disgusting When He Caught Her Crying And Insulting Her Own 14-Year-Old Daughter For Not Being A Popular Cheerleader Like She Was Back In High School

This 40-year-old man has a girlfriend who is 38, and his girlfriend has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship who is currently a freshman in high school.

Yesterday, he arrived at his girlfriend’s house, and she was sobbing. He had no idea why she was in tears, and when he asked her how he could help, she told him that she was crying over her daughter.

“I love her daughter,” he explained. “She is the sweetest girl ever. I wish my daughters were as well-behaved as her. I have to describe her daughter.”

“She has a nice friend group, does not have trouble with bullies, and generally seems very happy. I bet you’re wondering why her mother would be crying if this was the case.”

“Her mother/my girlfriend was crying because her daughter is not the popular athlete cheerleader homecoming queen that she was in school. Her daughter marches to the beat of her own drum, which I think is the best anyone can hope for.”

He admits that his girlfriend’s daughter is nerdy, but he was shocked and appalled when his girlfriend called her a literal loser as the tears rolled down her face.

His girlfriend’s daughter loves anime and video games, and she mostly wears t-shirts that have these types of characters across the front.

But this girl is happy and has found a group of friends that share her passions; these are just not the friends his girlfriend wishes her daughter was close to.

His girlfriend kept going on and on, insulting her own daughter, but there were a few things she said that made him furious.

