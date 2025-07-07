Her Ex-Husband Freaked Out On Her When He Realized She Was Pregnant With His Baby After Seeing Her In Costco

Some couples break up because they fall out of love with each other. Others break up because love just isn’t enough. Now imagine parting ways with someone you spent seven years building a life with, knowing deep down you wanted kids, and they never would.

Fast-forward eight months, and you’re pregnant with that same man’s baby—unplanned, unexpected, and entirely yours to raise.

Then, while running a quick errand, you bump into your ex, and everything explodes. Because it turns out, it’s not just that he didn’t want to be a dad; it’s that he’s now threatening custody over a child he demanded you never have.

Eight months ago, this 25-year-old woman separated from her 29-year-old husband after three years of marriage and seven years together.

She met her husband back in college; she was studying forensics, while he was getting his degree in photography. They fell madly in love, and everyone on campus recognized them as a cute couple.

When she and her husband got married, she mentioned to him that she really wanted kids, but he was opposed to the idea.

He insisted that if they ever fell pregnant, they would have to adopt the child out or terminate the pregnancy entirely: those were the only options to him.

She didn’t agree with that, and so over the course of her marriage, she and her husband argued a lot about children. She has eight siblings, and her lifelong dream has always been to be a mother.

Life was too chaotic for them, and their love wasn’t enough to overcome that. So, they got a divorce.

As luck would have it, she ended up pregnant with her now ex-husband’s baby, and she’s currently seven months along with a little girl. She’s living with her brother, his wife, and their children in Boston until she has the baby.

“I haven’t seen my ex-husband since the divorce. But yesterday I was at Costco to grab something, and he was there with another woman whom I’d never seen,” she explained.

“So, obviously, we ran into each other, and he realized I wasn’t the petite girl he married. The conversation didn’t last long.”

“Later that day, he called, screaming (assuming he didn’t at Costco because of his new girl), calling me names and threatening me. He told me he didn’t want me to carry his child and wanted nothing to do with it, and if I don’t give it up, he’ll fight for custody and do it himself.”

“That’s why I didn’t tell him. Although I will always love him, he’s not suitable to be a father. I wish I could give my daughter the father she deserves, but I plan to make it my life to give her everything and more.”

She’s left wondering how she should handle her ex after his meltdown.

What advice do you have for her?

