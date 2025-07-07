She Has No Interest In Being A Big Sister To Her Dad’s Newly Adopted Son

Families don’t always fall apart after a divorce in a chaotic way. Sometimes, loved ones just quietly drift in different directions.

Now, picture being a teenager and finding out that your dad, who lives in another state with his new husband, is adopting a child you’ve never even met, and expecting you to feel like a big sister on day one.

That’s exactly what happened to this 17-year-old girl, who’s not angry or bitter—just blindsided. Six years ago, her mom and dad got divorced. The split was relatively amicable, and her parents didn’t engage in a custody battle.

She did move in with her mom on a full-time basis due to the school district she attends, although she gets to see her dad on vacations and holidays.

She isn’t the closest to her dad, but she does speak to him on the phone, sending texts and making video calls. The main reason why she and her dad grew apart is that he moved to another state and got married to a man a couple of years ago.

29-year-old Taylor is her dad’s husband, and after Taylor landed an amazing job offer, they both moved away. She understands why her dad no longer lives close by, but it still hurts not getting to see him as much.

“Taylor has always been kind when I’ve visited, but we don’t have much of a relationship beyond polite small talk and being in the same room,” she explained.

“Recently, my dad told me that he and Taylor have been fostering a little boy. His name is Mason, he’s 5, and they’re going to adopt him later this year.”

“Apparently, this has been in the works for a while, and Mason has even stayed with them on and off, but always at times when I wasn’t there. I had no idea any of this was happening until they told me over a video call.”

Taylor and her dad were thrilled about adopting Mason, and they were expecting her to want to play the role of big sis to Mason.

Honestly, she’s never met Mason before, and Taylor and her dad didn’t include her when they discussed adoption.

She feels let down that Taylor and her dad are beginning their next chapter together, and anticipating that she’s going to want to be involved no matter what.

It bothers her to think about Mason referring to her as a sibling when she has never interacted with him, and she told Taylor and her dad that.

“Since then, they’ve been sending me pictures of Mason and little updates. He apparently knows about me now and has been asking questions,” she added.

“They’ve shared his drawings, stories about him, etc. I’ve responded here and there but mostly left it alone. I don’t want to be cold, but I also don’t want to fake enthusiasm I don’t feel.”

“My mom says I don’t owe anyone a performance, but that it wouldn’t hurt to just be kind and polite when I visit this summer. That makes sense to me. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m not upset they’re adopting. I just feel like I’m being forced to have a relationship with someone I wouldn’t even know.”

She’s not trying to be rude. She’s just trying to figure out where she fits in this new family picture she didn’t help frame.

Do you think she’s wrong for not being excited about forming a bond with Mason?

