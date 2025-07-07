Her Husband Went Through Her Mom’s Underwear Drawer And Has Been Snapping Scandalous Photos And Videos Of Her Female Family Members

Evgenia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, the worst betrayal isn’t an affair; it’s discovering the person you trusted most has been hiding something much darker.

Three years ago, this woman got together with her husband, and lately, he’s been behaving as if he’s up to no good.

She’s been questioning him about why he’s acting in such an odd way, and he’s been declining to answer. Yesterday evening, she had a gut feeling to go through his phone to get to the bottom of it.

Although she knows she can’t condone such an invasive act, she didn’t feel like she had much of a choice. Her previously trustworthy husband is like a different man, and not someone she recognizes.

So, cue digging through his phone (which she would like you to know she’s never done before). Nothing out of the ordinary came up, but then she went through his photo albums.

There, she unearthed photos of her 23-year-old niece, her mom, and her sister, and it made her stomach turn.

“These were not inappropriate videos; they were taken by him, secretly, at family get-togethers. However, he took screenshots when cleavage was showing or of their [backsides],” she explained.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, I went through recently deleted and found pictures he took of my mother’s underwear and bra drawers.”

“I was completely in shock. In fact, I would have much rather him fully cheated on me than this. My family took him in as their own, and for him to hurt me in this way was completely left field. He is an amazing guy and a great husband, but I don’t know if I can move past this.”

Evgenia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Prior to finding all of those secret photos, she truly believed divorce should not be an option to consider, as marriage is a serious responsibility.

Additionally, her family members don’t approve of divorce, so she never pictured walking down the aisle, only to want to walk away from her husband.

She’s not sure her marriage is ‘worth’ her dedication and commitment, considering those photos. She is aware that the pictures speak to her husband needing professional help, and she would like to believe people are capable of change.

The photos and videos appear to be from within the last month, and she didn’t discover any that were more dated than that.

Now she’s reeling. The man she thought she knew crossed a line she didn’t even think existed in their relationship.

And as much as she’s tried to believe in commitment, in change, in second chances, this might be unforgivable.

“I’m not sure what made him think doing what he did was okay. I am unable to tell my family any of this because I don’t want them thinking of him differently, but I [am] beyond disgusted,” she continued.

“As of right now, I kicked him out of the house and told him we are separated. If you were in my shoes, how would you go about this situation?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski