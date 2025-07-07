His Girlfriend Wants To Give Their Baby Girl Up For Adoption, So Now He Has To Choose Between Love And Being A Dad

  |  
Jul 7, 2025
Beautiful portrait of pregnant woman in white dress. Concept of perfect pregnancy. Woman put her hand on belly. Future mother is waiting for baby.
Aleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some moments change everything. You think you’ve found your person, your future, your forever, and then life throws something at you that makes you question everything.

That’s exactly what this 20-something-year-old man is facing. He’s in love. Deeply. But ever since his girlfriend, who is in her 30s, got pregnant, she’s been pushing for adoption while insisting that motherhood isn’t for her.

Well, maybe it will be one day, but that’s not what she wants right now. Meanwhile, he’s already chosen this baby.

He’s made space in his heart, in his life, in his future, and now he’s being asked to let it all go. And the hardest part? She wants to keep the relationship. Just not their daughter.

He loves his girlfriend more than life itself. He truly believed she was his soulmate, but the pregnancy quite literally shattered their relationship.

Not long into her pregnancy, his girlfriend kept on telling him she planned on placing their daughter up for adoption.

“[She] says she wants to travel, do stuff she can’t do with a kid around. Then she told me she still wants to stay with me and maybe have another kid later, when it’s ‘more convenient,'” he explained.

“That part messed me up real bad. I can’t do that. I’m ready to raise our daughter. Got a solid job, stable income, and my family’s ready to help however they can. I’m not running away. I want to be a dad.”

“But she keeps pushing adoption like I don’t even matter. Then she says she loves me and wants to keep building something with me, like we can just give away our kid and move on.”

It makes him physically ill to stop and consider his girlfriend’s position on their unborn baby. What’s even more shocking about her decision is that she’s a family before anything or anyone else kind of girl.

Interestingly enough, his girlfriend’s family does not provide her with the same level of financial or emotional support that he does, and he’s the one who constantly steps in to help her, but it’s never good enough for his girlfriend.

He’s a dependable provider, and caring for a baby is a challenge he’s up for.

He still fiercely loves his girlfriend, but he’s failing to see how they can remain in a relationship when she’s fine giving their daughter away for the sake of a simpler life.

“That’s not something I can come back from. I don’t want to look back years from now and regret not fighting for my daughter,” he continued.

“This whole thing’s breaking me. Never thought I’d have to choose between love and being a father.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read




By Bre Avery Zacharski
