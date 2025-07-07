He Took A Tip Back After A Waitress Humiliated Him In Front Of Other Customers For What He Wrote On The Bill

Tipping is one of those things that can get weird fast. Most of us try to be generous when we can, but let’s be real—if the service is bad, it’s hard to justify dropping 20%.

Now imagine leaving a 10% tip after a dinner full of mishaps, only for your server to confront you about it…in front of the entire restaurant.

That’s exactly what happened to this 32-year-old man, who thought he was being more than fair, until the server publicly called him a cheapskate.

A couple of nights ago, he went out with his 29-year-old girlfriend to eat at a restaurant that serves Italian food, and they’ve been to this spot multiple times.

The restaurant isn’t exactly high-end or lavish, but they do have a great menu, and it’s a go-to for him and his girlfriend to have a relaxing evening.

Their waitress, most recently, was a woman named Samantha who appeared to have been out of it throughout their meal.

“She lost my drink twice, served the wrong starter, and vanished for what seemed like an eternity when it was time to order dessert,” he explained.

“It wasn’t the end of the world; I’ve worked customer service myself, and I get that hectic nights go wild. However, the service was really poor.”

As the night came to an end and Samantha handed him the bill, he covered it and left a cash tip of 10%. He wasn’t about to give Samantha the most amazing tip after she provided them with bad service, but he didn’t want to leave her $0.

So, he figured that 10% was a good number to land on, considering what had happened at dinner and how many mishaps there were.

“We were just standing up to leave when Samantha came over, took the cash, and said, ‘Seriously? This is it?’ She had said it audibly; a few people at some nearby tables turned around and stared,” he added.

“I was taken aback; I didn’t even know what to say first. Then she added, ‘You know, servers can’t pay their rent because of people like you; if you can’t tip properly, don’t dine out.'”

“The restaurant became totally silent, like sitcom-silence. My girlfriend was wincing. I just remained calm and said, ‘Okay; sorry you feel that way,’ and started to leave. Then, no kidding, she muttered, ‘Whatever, cheapskates,’ but loudly enough that it was not only for us.”

He’s my hero for what he did next: he walked right back over to the table, snatched the tip back from Samantha, and silently walked out of the restaurant.

His girlfriend agrees with how he handled Samantha’s rudeness, but he does have one friend who thought it was cruel of him to take the tip back from her.

This friend feels that you should leave a tip, no matter the circumstances. He was upset that Samantha admonished him in such a public way, and he felt embarrassed since she did this in front of other customers.

“I feel like [being] scolded and humiliated on account of a 10% tip that I actually did leave is way out of bounds,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to snatch the tip out of Samantha’s hands after she tried to make him feel terrible.

Was it petty? Maybe. But was it also kind of satisfying? Absolutely.

What do you think?

