Her Boyfriend Has A Best Female Friend That Is Just Way Too All Over Him, And It’s To The Point Where She Feels Uncomfortable

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 24, and he has a group of friends that includes 6 different people.

Her boyfriend spends a lot of time with his friend group, and they even spend holidays together too.

For the most part, she likes her boyfriend’s friends, and she doesn’t have a hard time getting along with them.

However, there is one 23-year-old girl that she really does not like at all. This girl is obnoxious and always puts herself at the center of it all.

She tries to be polite to this girl, and she knows that she doesn’t need to love every single friend that her boyfriend has.

The major issue she has with this girl is that she’s so touchy-feely, but only with the guys in her boyfriend’s friend group.

“So she sits on the laps of her male friends, hugs and touches them a lot and stuff,” she explained.

“Again: Not my cup of tea, but would be totally fine if she didn’t do it that freaking much and in a really disrespectful way! Here are some situations that bothered me (although it’s hard to describe).”

“One time my boyfriend had a hiccup, and she asked him if she should “cuddle it away.” She often hugs him from behind when he’s sitting in a kind of intimate way. She tries to tickle him when they’re sitting next to each other on the sofa and ends up half sitting/lying on him.”

