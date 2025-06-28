She Went On Rollercoaster Date Where The Guy Lied To Her About Everything

Irina Schmidt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last July, TikToker Adrianna (@adriannkaw) went on the worst first date of her life. She matched with this cute, tall, muscular guy on a dating app, and they started chatting about their hobbies. He told her that he liked to cook, work out, and do outdoor activities.

They decided to go out for drinks. He offered to pick her up, so she gave him the address of a restaurant near her house.

When he showed up at her place, she saw that he had gotten a hair transplant done. It looked freshly done, possibly about two to three weeks ago.

She thought he might not have mentioned it because he was feeling self-conscious about it. She also noticed that he looked skinnier than in his pictures.

They walked toward each other and went in for a hug. When Adrianna tried to pull away, he held her in place and told her that she looked beautiful.

She started getting a bit anxious and considered just going back home. But she was already committed to the date and thought that maybe he just lacked social cues.

As they were driving to the restaurant, he revealed that he was not from Chicago, as he claimed he was on the dating app. Instead, he was from the suburbs. So, he had driven two hours to get there.

Once they sat down at a table, they got to talking, and that’s how Adrianna found out that he had lied about his hobbies.

Previously, he had said he liked to cook, but on the date, he told her that he could only make eggs and oatmeal.

Then, he told her that he enjoyed playing disc golf and making his own puzzles. He also hosted mystery dinners with his friends pretty often.

She told him that she liked cooking, gardening, painting, and exercising at the gym. He informed her that he used to work out but stopped so he could have time to take lightsaber classes. He proceeded to explain how he could make a lightsaber using a flashlight.

Adrianna couldn’t wait for the date to end because she felt like she had been lied to about his whole personality and physical appearance.

