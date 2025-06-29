She Went On A Date With A Weird Guy Who Talked About Slipping Something In Her Drink, Then Expected Her To Give Him A Ride Home After He Paid For Dinner

rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2017, a guy followed TikToker Raven (@raven.jade29) on social media. He was very cute and lived in the next town over, and they had lots of mutual friends, so she was excited to go out with him. They met up at a restaurant in an outdoor plaza with various shops and other restaurants.

Overall, the date was a flop. At the restaurant, she ordered a water to start off and then excused herself to the restroom.

When she came back, the waters were already at the table. As she took a sip of hers, he asked her if she went out on dates with random people often.

He proceeded to point out that this was the first time they were meeting, yet she trusted him enough to drink a glass of water that had arrived while she was in the bathroom. He could’ve done anything to that water.

The fact that he thought warning her about possible drink tampering was a charming way to greet her just showed what his true character was like. Of course, he did not drug her, but the whole vibe was off after that.

The conversation was awkward, and she felt uncomfortable around him. He also kept saying that he made a lot of money, and all his friends used him for his money because he would pay for everything. Then, he suggested that they go see a movie together.

She shot down the idea, saying that it was getting late. He asked where she had parked, and she told him that she had parked right out front.

He revealed that he had used a rideshare service to get there and asked her to take him home.

She told him that she did not feel comfortable taking him home. He mentioned that he had paid for her meal, but she told him to find his own ride back.

rilueda – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Not only did her date talk about drugging her, but he also asked for a ride home and tried to use the fact that he paid for dinner against her. So, the takeaway from this story is never to drink anything that could’ve been tampered with.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan