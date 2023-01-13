Her Boyfriend Texted His Ex That He Misses Her, And He’s Even Planning To Spend The Night At Her Place Too

This 22-year-old girl has been dating her 23-year-old boyfriend for 2 years now, and she’s been living with him for pretty much a year and a half.

Back when she first began dating him, their country was in lockdown mode, so all they really could do was have a couple of drinks at her boyfriend’s house.

It honestly was fun and games back then, but currently, she and her boyfriend can’t really drink together because of his behavior.

You see, when her boyfriend does consume alcohol, he acts quite “angry” and “sad” before he winds up doing dumb things.

Her boyfriend’s problem with drinking has been so bad in the past that he actually sought out treatment, and he was sober for months on end.

Several days ago, she got home from work one day to discover that her boyfriend had polished off an entire bottle of wine all by himself, and he was then attempting to go buy more to drink.

“I didn’t have any drinks because I had work the next day, so I watched TV by myself,” she explained.

“He listened to music on his headphones. About an hour into him drinking, he started to say weird and hurtful things to me like “my life is harder than yours” or “at least your mother is still alive” – his mother sadly passed a few years ago, that’s why he drinks to “numb” the pain.”

“I know he doesn’t mean these things he says to me, but they still hurt, and this isn’t the first time something like this happened.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.