Her Friend Expected Her To Get Rid Of Her Pet Pigeons So She And Her Kids Could Move In, But After She Said No, Her Friend Went Nuclear On Social Media

This 32-year-old woman has 4 unique pets that she rescued; pigeons. Her pigeons have various health issues, such as they cannot fly, so that’s why they can never be released into the wild and have to remain in captivity.

Her pigeons are super happy though, and she does everything she can to give them the best life possible.

“I live alone in an inherited house, and half of the top floor is converted into a big pigeon room where they have all their stuff,” she explained.

“They’re trained to potty in specific places but can roam around the house, exception; the kitchen. They have their sleep places in the big room and are locked there at night for their safety.”

“My friend (we’re not really friends anymore, we were a long time ago, now we just kind of know each other, our lives move down in totally opposite directions) f32, Chantelle, has currently 2 kids and is 5 months pregnant with her third.”

Several months ago, Chantelle’s partner went to prison, and Chantelle is very close to being evicted from her home, as she has gone an entire year without paying her rent.

So, she has clearly fallen on hard times, but as she said, she doesn’t really consider herself and Chantelle to be friends at this point in their lives.

Anyway, she was shocked one day to receive a knock at her front door, only to find Chantelle standing there.

Chantelle’s visit was completely unexpected, and as she began chit-chatting with Chantelle, Chantelle filled her in on her desperate situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.