She Finally Flipped Out On Her Stepsister For Constantly Psychoanalyzing Everyone In Their Family, But Now She’s Afraid She Alienated Her Since She Won’t Speak To Anyone

This 30-year-old woman has a stepsister the same age as her, named Bella. Bella’s dad and her mom ended up getting together when she and Bella were 16.

Back then, Bella was bitter about her parents getting divorced, and she also was confrontational with her own mom.

She honestly wasn’t happy that Bella was so mean to her mom, so she never ended up getting close to Bella, even as the years wore on.

Bella had two brothers named Max and Jake, and she did get along great with them and still feels close to them to this day.

Throughout the last year, Bella has gotten really into psychology, to the point where she starts trying to pin down issues that everyone she knows has.

“She will send articles about narcissistic parents, golden children, scapegoats, triangulation, etc., to our family group chat with messages like “@(sibling) this is you” or “isn’t this like Mum” (their bio mum),” she explained.

“Jake, Max, and my stepdad all say it annoys them that all she wants to talk about is the past. She is like this in person, too. No matter how many times we smile and nod and sometimes even say we are not interested in armchair therapy from her, she just says she has a right to express her feelings, and she’s trying to start a dialogue.”

“Part of her whole thing is deciding that her dad basically replaced her with me because she reminds him of her mother and that because he loves my mum and never loved hers, I am his favorite/golden child.”

Well, during Christmas, Bella pointed out the family photos her parents keep on a dining room shelf of theirs.

