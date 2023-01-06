Her Husband’s Overjoyed Reaction To Finding Out That They’re Having A Boy Irritated Her So Much That She’s Planning On Banning Him From The Baby Shower As Well As The Birth

This 28-year-old woman is currently married to her 29-year-old husband, and together, they have a 3-year-old daughter.

Back when they knew they were pregnant with their daughter and she revealed their child’s gender to her husband, he was excited.

Now, they’re pregnant with their second child, and they were under the impression that they were having another little girl.

During an ultrasound appointment, she was informed that she is having a girl, and when her husband learned this, he was once again seemingly happy about it.

“Turns out I was told wrong, and it’s actually a boy we’re having,” she explained. “…My husband freaked out in excitement.”

“His reaction to us having a boy was nothing like either of his reactions to having a girl. He was actually jumping around and yelling, he immediately called all his friends and family, and he kept hugging and swinging our daughter around, telling her she’s getting a brother.”

“I confronted him about not being this excited about having girls, and he said, “cause I wanted a boy.”

Her husband’s response irritated her so much that she decided she’s going to most likely ban him from attending their son’s baby shower.

That’s not all; she also intends to ban her husband from their son’s birth too.

