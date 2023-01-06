She Says She Has The Ultimate Lazy Girl Hack To Transform Boxed Brownies

Everyone has those days when they really just don’t feel like putting in tons of effort to make food. But there are ways to transform simple ingredients into something that tastes extravagant.

This ultimate lazy girl hack will make boxed brownies better. It’s low-effort and results in super chocolatey, irresistibly fudgy brownies.

TikToker @cookingwithkarli is sharing this hack so you can make brownies that are just as good as homemade.

And it only takes five ingredients.

These brownies are the perfect treat for when you need a pick-me-up. After gobbling them up, you’ll feel inspired to keep creating delicious foods!

Start by grabbing your favorite brand of brownie mix and disregard the instructions on the back of the box. Next, pour the mix into a large bowl.

Then, substitute the water for heavy cream. If needed, you could also use milk if you don’t have any heavy cream on hand. Double the number of eggs but only use the yolks.

Take the measurement for oil and replace it with melted butter instead. Mix everything together, so you’ve got a nice, thick batter.

Now, this is the most important step. Add in a lot of chocolate. And I mean a lot. It should be raining chocolate chips, chopped chocolate, Rolos, peanut butter chips, or anything else your tummy desires.

Mix that up, then put the batter in a smaller baking pan so the brownies will turn out extra thick.

