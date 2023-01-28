Her Parents Are Helping Her Buy A Townhome, So They Are Allowing Her Brother And His Girlfriend To Move In Also, But Now The Girlfriend Also Wants To Bring Their Cat, And She’s Refusing

This young woman is about to accomplish an impressive milestone– she is buying her first-ever townhome. And, of course, she is beyond excited.

She had been working toward this goal for a very long time, and now, it is finally coming to fruition. Her parents will be helping her out with a portion of the down payment, which she is extremely grateful for.

She also will not be living all alone in the townhome. Instead, both her mother and brother were planning to move in with her. That way, everyone can split the bills three ways and save a bit on expenses.

Just recently, though, her brother ended up getting back together with his girlfriend. So now, the couple, as well as their 1-year-old daughter– who is her niece– will be moving into the townhome, too.

She did not ever agree to that, either. Instead, her mom actually had the final say.

“My mom said that because she was helping with the down payment, she got a say in some things,” she revealed.

So, she was forced to come to terms with the new living arrangement– despite the fact that she is not a huge fan of children.

There is one even larger issue that she is more upset about, too. Apparently, her brother’s girlfriend has a cat, but she does not want a cat in her new home under any circumstances for a few key reasons.

First of all, and perhaps most importantly, she is severely allergic to cats. So, even though her brother’s girlfriend offered to shave the feline, she pointed out how she is not just allergic to cat fur.

