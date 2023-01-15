Her Wildest Bartending Story Involves Accidentally Letting A Woman Know That Her Husband Was Cheating On Them

Bartenders tend to see the craziest things during their shifts. From drunken fights to break-ups, people who work behind bars have pretty much seen it all.

One TikTok user shares one of her wildest bartending stories that involves uncovering a secret affair.

“This is one of my favorite stories where I did accidentally let somebody know that their partner was cheating on them,” says TikTok user Cayley Yanko (@imacayk).

Cayley has been a bartender for years and sat down to tell her TikTok followers a story about a couple that would come into the restaurant she worked for every single Wednesday.

The man would sit at the bar just before 5:00 PM, and the woman would always join him 10-15 minutes later.

They would order the same drinks every time. The man would get a margarita, and the woman would get a glass of cabernet.

After a drink, the couple would always ask Cayley if they could be seated at one of the tables she waitressed right near the bar.

“It became very apparent to me that these people were having an affair after quite some time,” explains Cayley.

There were little things she’d notice, like the fact that they both wore wedding rings but always referred to each other as “friends.” Yet they were consistently acting like a couple!

