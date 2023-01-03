His Fiancée Just Gave Him An Ultimatum That He Can Pick His Mentally Ill Sister, Who He Provides For, Or He Can Pick Her

A 23-year-old guy is currently engaged to his 23-year-old fiancée, but there is one thing (or person, rather) that has driven a wedge between them: his sister.

He’s been with his fiancée for close to 4 years, and he refers to her as his fiancée, even though he has not gotten engaged to her officially yet.

He and his fiancée are going to get engaged pretty soon, but throughout the past couple of weeks, his 19-year-old sister’s mental health took a turn for the worse, which has, in turn, impacted his own relationship with his fiancée.

His sister lives with him and his fiancée, and out of absolutely nowhere, she started to develop incredibly severe mental health problems.

He and his fiancée have since done everything they could to get here into treatment, but it has been a painfully slow process.

He’s also had several evenings where he has had to take his sister to the ER on work nights because she was thinking of taking her own life.

“From what I can tell, it’s similar to paranoid schizophrenia because she fabricates memories and adds paranoid aspects that are impossible,” he explained.

“For example, she could say an employee we encounter at the grocery tells her he recognizes her because her phone camera roll has been hacked and publicly leaked. In reality, I was there during this interaction, and know that the employee never said a word to her. My sister’s mental health situation has caused both my fiancée and I enough stress to be a post on its own. But this is about last night and my relationship with my fiancée.”

“Last night, my sister came to me telling me that she needed to urgently speak to me outside, without any electronics around (part of the ‘the government is listening in’ stuff). I always do my best to be supportive without validating her delusions, but in this instance, I left my phone right inside the door just to go outside and calm her down. My fiancée was nearby, and loudly voiced that I shouldn’t be going along with it, and presented an ultimatum that if I set my phone down and go outside, she will leave our relationship.”

