He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Said Out Of The Blue That He Needed To Ask For Her Consent Before Kissing Her On Her Lips

A 19-year-old guy recently began dating an 18-year-old girl, but this was hardly his first relationship.

He has dated 5 or 6 other people before he started dating her, but this was her very first serious relationship.

He thought that things with his girlfriend were going great, and they seemed to have a genuine connection.

They had kissed one another several times, but they had never gone beyond that. They did kiss while going on walks and while dancing together, and it never seemed that she didn’t want to kiss him back.

“Things were going like a dream,” he explained. “3 weeks into our relationship, and at this one party night, we danced and kissed, had fun.”

“Next day, she calls me and asks to me to meet her; she brings her friend with her like she’s her bodyguard or some shit. They both tell me that I need to slow down and that I need to ask for consent before kissing her on the lips as it makes her uncomfortable and anxious because she’s inexperienced.”

“Kissing anywhere else is okay, hugging is okay, but I need to ask before I kiss on the lips. I’d like to clarify here that I never once forced her to kiss, it was all we were feeling the moment, and we both leaned into the kiss. If she didn’t wanna, she could’ve given me some hint, and I could’ve backed off. I was completely taken by surprise by this. She even brought her friend to talk on her behalf as if she was somehow scared of me to talk about it. I was completely shocked and felt betrayed.”

In response, he let his girlfriend know that he couldn’t keep seeing her, as this information was totally out of the blue, and it made him feel humiliated and confused.

He also felt that because his girlfriend had brought her friend to talk to him for her, that boiled down to her not exactly trusting him, which hurt.

