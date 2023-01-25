She Bought A Set Of Bedding For Herself And A Set Of Bedding For Her Husband, Thinking It Would Solve Some Problems Between Them, But It’s Only Creating More Conflict

This woman and her husband have always had a couple of problems when it comes to sleeping next to one another.

It’s worth mentioning that her husband goes to bed far earlier than she does, as he has to get up and go to work before she does in the mornings.

So when it comes time for her to crawl into bed every night, she walks into their bedroom only to find that he has yanked all the blankets on her side of the bed over to his side.

Also, the bedding ends up being mostly on the floor on her husband’s side of the bed.

“So I grab all the bedding and slide it back over to my side, and he always wakes up..and gripes and groans at me,” she explained.

“He also hates having the sheets tucked in and kicks them totally out and somehow gets tangled up in them under the blankets and I have to hunt for them before I crawl into bed. It’s a whole annoying process and drives us both nuts.”

She thought about how they could fix this, and she came across the perfect solution; she was going to buy a set of bedding for herself and a set of bedding for her husband.

So brought her solution up to her husband, who was completely on board, and she did just that. She purchased a duvet cover and quilt for her and another set entirely for him.

“So now we have our own cozy fluffy quilts, no sheets getting tangled, I don’t wake him up getting into bed, and everything should be copacetic… But no!” she exclaimed.

