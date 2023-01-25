This Teen Called Her Mom Out For Shopping For A White Dress To Wear To Her Coworker’s Wedding, And Her Mom Still Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With Wanting To Do This

This 15-year-old girl has a mom who is 36, and a couple of weeks back, her mom asked her to go shopping.

Her mom mentioned that she wanted to find a dress, though she didn’t say what the occasion was for.

She said yes, and then she and her mom drove into the city to shop for a good dress for her mom.

That morning as they started looking, her mom mentioned that she wanted to find a white-colored dress, though she also would be happy to find a white-colored blouse if it had a lot of detail to it.

After a couple of hours of looking through different things, her mom eventually told her that she was trying to find an outfit to wear to her coworker’s wedding.

This appalled her, as she knows you should never, ever wear white to someone else’s wedding.

“I reminded her that you shouldn’t wear white to the wedding because it might upset the bride, and she said, “no one really liked (bride) anyway” as soon as she said that, I told her I wasn’t going to help her until she chose a different color because what she was doing was disrespectful,” she explained.

“She called me over dramatic and that I shouldn’t talk to her like that because she is my mother and raised me “better than that.” I got angry at her behavior and walked out. I called my friend who lived close to the city and asked for a lift home.”

While her friend drove her back to her house, she got flooded with furious texts from her mom, who accused her of not being grateful.

