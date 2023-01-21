She Finally Told Her Friend That She’s No Longer Going To Babysit Her When She Drinks Too Much, And Their Other Friends Think That Was Mean Of Her To Say

This 23-year-old girl has a 25-year-old friend named Becky, whom she has known for about 5 years now.

In all the years that she has been friends with Becky, she’s gone out with her exactly 4 times, and this is because Becky is a lot to handle when she has a night out.

She also is socially anxious, which is the reason why she never really likes to party, but Becky really loves being out on the town.

All 4 times that she has gone out with Becky, it’s been a disaster. Becky always drinks too much, which leads to her throwing up and melting down.

Becky also has a talent for getting involved in situations that are dangerous when she drinks to excess as well.

This all just makes her way too anxious, and she ends up having to babysit Becky, which is absolutely not enjoyable for her at all.

“After witnessing this a few times, I told her she is still my friend, but I would no longer go out with her,” she explained.

“This was a huge fight topic, but I stood my ground for about 2 years. A year ago, she convinced me to give her another shot, which I did, and the same exact thing happened again.”

This brings us to tonight; there’s an event going on at a club close to where she lives, and she is planning on going to the event.

