She Had No Idea Her Husband Had A Mistress, But She Just Met This Woman At Her Husband’s Work Party, Where She Also Found Out About The Affair

This 34-year-old woman recently attended her 35-year-old husband’s work party, and while you might be thinking that’s an innocent enough event, it was a night she will never forget because it ruined everything she thought about her husband and her life.

To begin with, she was not interested in being dragged along to her husband’s work party, but he kept saying she just had to go with him.

Their 7-year-old son was sick leading up to the party, so that’s why she wanted to stay home, but her husband kept pleading with her, so she caved and said yes.

So, her mother-in-law stepped in to babysit for the evening, and she got all done up, ready to go to the party.

As soon as she got to the party, though, she phoned up her mother-in-law to see how her son was doing, as she was so worried about him showing different symptoms he hadn’t shown before.

“My husband complained, saying I don’t need to keep checking up on the kids (we have 3) and just need to let him show me off,” she explained.

“I didn’t really like how he implied that I was just something to show off. Like, I’m a trophy wife or something.”

Her husband brought her around to meet the majority of his coworkers, but she really wasn’t paying attention because she was so focused on their sick son.

She continuously texted her mother-in-law for a play-by-play and did her best to try to have a nice time at the party.

