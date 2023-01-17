She Is Refusing To Drop Her Ex-Husband’s Last Name Because It Is A Hassle To Change It On All Of Her Important Documents, But Her Ex Thinks It Is Just Plain Weird

This woman was married to her ex-husband, named Tony, for twenty-six long years. And during that time, they welcomed four children into the world together.

Unfortunately, though, about two years ago, she and Tony split up. But she was still left with one reminder of him everywhere– his last name.

She claims that due to the “stupidity of the time,” as well as social pressure, she opted to add her husband’s last name to her name.

So, literally all of her important documents– including her driver’s license, passport, credit cards, and voter registration card– have her ex’s last name at the end.

Now, she and Tony’s relationship did end amicably. He ended up coming out as gay, and they got a divorce shortly afterward.

And given the circumstances, she is not in a big rush to change all of her identification back to her own last name.

After all, she claims that it would suck and take a lot of effort. She would have to go to government agencies, pay for brand new cards, go to the bank, the whole nine yards.

So, she does not really want to go through the hassle.

“I still introduce myself by my maiden name; only in the documents is it this name,” she added for clarification.

