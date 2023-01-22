She Went On A Scary Date With A Guy Who Tried To Make Her Kiss Him After Dinner Was Over

Even when people are really candid with their profiles, sometimes you never know what you’re gonna get when you meet someone from a dating app.

After going on a few dates with some app matches, one woman met a man who freaked her out.

She’s 49-years-old and recently divorced, so she figured she would try out some dating apps to get back out there. She ended up going on a few dates with different guys, but there was one in particular that she’ll never forget.

On one of the apps, she met a 50-year-old man. They briefly spoke on the phone and made plans for a lunch date. They chose a restaurant in a well-populated area, so it felt safe. Sounds perfectly fine, right?

Well, this guy was no gentleman. First, when she arrived, he had gotten to the restaurant before her and was already sitting down, sloppily eating some chips and salsa. He gave her a creepy smile when she sat down and made an “Oooh” sound.

“I should have listened to my gut and left then,” she recalls.

Her date had already ordered himself a drink and asked her if she wanted one. When she told him she didn’t drink, he seemed disappointed before rudely telling the waiter he wanted another round. Then, they started talking about the usual first date stuff – family, hobbies, etc.

When she told him she was a social worker, he got angry and defensive out of nowhere. Then he said, “Well, my daughter’s in jail.”

When she told him she was sorry to hear that, he smiled and acted like everything was fine. Weird, much?

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.