She’s Considering Taking Out A Restraining Order Against Her Half-Sister Because She Keeps Showing Up At Her Apartment Building Demanding Money

This 27-year-old woman has a dad who never was interested in having children at all. But, when her mom and dad got pregnant, her dad decided to ask her mom to marry him.

Her mom and dad did not stay married for long at all, and in fact, they got divorced before she turned 2-years-old.

From there, her dad began dating a woman named Debbie, who also got pregnant really quickly. As soon as Debbie got pregnant, he dumped her, and Debbie went on to have her half-sister, Sarah.

“My dad did the bare minimum of parenting when I was a kid (had me on weekends, 2 holidays a year, wrote a blank cheque for child support),” she explained.

“I moved abroad with my mum and stepdad when I was 12, but as I got older, we got closer, and he visited once a month. He wasn’t a dad per se, more like an uncle.”

“My dad had a very different relationship with Sarah. He paid the minimum child support he could get away with and, from what I understand, didn’t see her much. I only saw her a few times while growing up, and every time she was unbelievably nasty to me. Sarah got married at 20 and had a child. She and her husband harassed my dad via phone and text for the first year of their marriage until he blocked them.”

She currently lives in the UK in her dad’s apartment since her dad is living in another country right now.

Several months ago, Sarah began randomly popping up at her apartment building, trying to get her to tell her dad and grandpa to give Sarah money, as Sarah believes she’s owed something.

She informed the reception staff at her building not to allow Sarah to come in, but that hasn’t stopped Sarah.

